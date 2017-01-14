LHS’ Rodrigues inks with CU volleyball

Lebanon High School volleyball senior Kayla Rodrigues signs to play volleyball for Cumberland University on Friday. Rodrigues is joined by: (front row, from left) Klarissa, sister; Sandra, mother; Mark, father; and Ryan, brother, On the second row (from left) are John Stephens, club volleyball coach; Kathy Slaughter, Cumberland head coach: LHS principal Scott Walters; athletic director Zach Martin and Lady Devil head coach Adrienne Dotson.