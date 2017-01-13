Brentwood's Kaufman signs with CU

Kaufman is the second signee for the Phoenix for next season.

The Brentwood High School product was a member of four state championship teams for coach Barbara Campbell. The Bruins posted a 50-4 record in 2016, losing just one set in the state tournament. BHS posted a 51-3 mark in 2015 and did not lose a set in the state tournament en route to the championship.

Brentwood posted a 61-1 mark in 2014, winning the state tournament championship match in five sets against Farragut and came through the loser’s bracket to win the state title in 2013 with a 60-4 overall record.

She is the daughter of Chris and Key Kaufman and joins Keri Litchford (Springfield) in this year’s recruiting class.