State tourism department installs ‘colorblind-less’ viewfinders at scenic overlooks

But not everyone is able to fully enjoy the effect of nature’s beautiful transition due to color blindness. To aid travelers afflicted by protanopia and deutanopia – more commonly known as red-green color blindness or red-blind – the Tennessee Department of Tourist Development installed specially equipped viewfinders, which feature the latest technology lenses for alleviating red-green color deficiencies.

With the colorblind-less viewfinders, the state hopes to showcase the beautiful fall splendor to some of the more than 13 million Americans who have protanopia and protanomaly. Results may vary by individual. The premiere launch of the viewfinders took place Wednesday at Ober Gatlinburg in Gatlinburg, Big South Fork National River and Recreation Area near Oneida and at the westbound Interstate 26 overlook near Erwin in Unicoi County.

The viewfinders will enable colorblind visitors to “see” the vibrant fall foliage in all its glory in Tennessee, one of the most popular fall foliage travel destinations in the world. Before her husband stepped up to the viewfinder, the wife of Jim Nichols said, “I see the colors, and they’re florescent and beautiful and great, and I’ll say [to Jim] ‘honey see that?’ and he’ll say ‘What?’ I wish he could see what I see.”

Both Nichols, who is color vision deficient and his wife couldn’t hold back tears as he looked through the viewfinder to see the scenic beauty of the fall colors for the first time in his life.

“One of the main pillars we promote in Tennessee is our scenic beauty,” said Tennessee Department of Tourist Development Commissioner Kevin Triplett. “The reds, oranges and yellows in the fall and the incredible colors in the spring are a staple of what comes to mind when people think about Tennessee or visit here. But to realize, through red/green deficiencies and other forms of colorblindness, there potentially are more than 13 million people in our country alone who cannot fully appreciate the beauty our state has to offer, we wanted to do something about that. We wanted to provide opportunities for more people to see what those of us who can may take for granted.”

For complete information about the campaign, visit tnfallcolor.com.

