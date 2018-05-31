Music City Mingle to return to Wilson County

One of the pilots, Greg Wrobel, said the event will not be an air show, however, members of the public are invited to watch.

“This event, emphatically, is not an air show,” said Wrobel. “This is similar to getting a bunch of guys together on motorcycles for the weekend and going riding.”

The aircraft will include Chinese and Russian planes, and the pilots will hone their flying skills in aerial formation training and military-style tactics. The pilots will start to arrive June 14 from Michigan, Arkansas and Florida, as well as more local areas like Kentucky, Tennessee and Georgia.

“We fly Russian, Chinese, Czechoslovakian, communist and former communist-nation type aircraft,” said Wrobel. “Unlike the guys at the airshows who are flying P-51s, Bearcats and the American World War II airplanes, we’re flying the enemy’s airplanes. The majority of people who will be there will have Russian and Chinese airplanes.”

Wrobel said anyone who shows up to watch will get to see the pilots go out and return in big groups, as well as a more close-up view of the planes during breaks.

“We do open the gates during lunch,” said Wrobel. “People can come look at the airplanes and take pictures by the airplanes.”

The group will support three local organizations this year, the Sattler Foundation, the Senior Citizen Awareness Network and the Vanderbilt Children’s Hospital. Children with the Sattler Foundation will be at the airport to learn from the pilots Friday. The pilots will do a fly-over for SCAN at the Cedar Creed Yacht Club, and representatives with Vanderbilt Children’s Hospital will be at the event to raise money for the hospital.

For more information, visit the Music City Mingle event page on Facebook.