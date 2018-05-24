Nearly 42 million to get away for Memorial Day

According to AAA, more than 41.5 million Americans will travel during Memorial Day weekend, nearly 5 percent more than last year and the most in more than a dozen years.

Even as gas prices rise like outside temperatures, AAA still expects an additional 2 million people will take to planes, trains, automobiles and other modes of transportation. INRIX, a global transportation analytics company, expects travel delays on major roads could be two to three times longer than normal, with the busiest days May 24-25 as commuters mix with holiday travelers.

“Higher gas prices will not be enough to keep travelers home this Memorial Day weekend,” said Vicky Evans, assistant vice president of travel sales development with AAA. “A strong economy and growing consumer confidence are giving Americans all the motivation they need to kick off what we expect to be a busy summer travel season with a Memorial Day getaway.”

For the 36.6 million Americans traveling by automobile, INRIX, in collaboration with AAA, predicts drivers will experience the greatest amount of congestion on May 24-May 25 in the late afternoon as commuters leave work early and mix with holiday travelers. Several major U.S. metro areas could experience double the travel times compared to a normal trip, while New Yorkers could see three times the delay.

“Ranked the most congested country in world, U.S. drivers are all too familiar with sitting in traffic,” said Graham Cookson, chief economist and head of research with INRIX. “Drivers should expect congestion across a greater number of days than in previous years, with the getaway period starting May 23. Our advice to drivers is to avoid peak commute times in major cities altogether – traveling late morning or early afternoon – or plan alternative routes.”

The 88 percent of travelers who will choose to drive will pay the most expensive Memorial Day gas prices since 2014. Gas prices averaged $2.72 in April, an increase of 33 cents from last year, due to expensive crude oil, record gasoline demand and shrinking global supply. However, the higher prices will likely not keep holiday travelers home, with automobile travel expected to increase for the fourth straight year, by nearly 5 percent compared to last Memorial Day.

Last year, gas prices on Memorial Day averaged $2.37 nationwide and $2.11 in Tennessee. Although holiday prices at the pump are projected to be the highest in four years, AAA does not expect gasoline to come anywhere near 2014-levels, where the national average was $3.66 and $3.45 in Tennessee.

While road trippers will pay higher prices at the gas pump this year, travelers can expect some relief in their wallets when paying for airfare, car rentals and most mid-range hotels.

Airfares are expected to be 7 percent lower than last Memorial Day, landing at an average price of $168 for a round-trip flight along the top 40 domestic routes.

Hotels are also less expensive than last year. AAA three diamond hotels are 14 percent less than last year, with an average rate of $186 per night. Meanwhile, AAA two diamond hotels are 7 percent more expensive than last Memorial Day, with an average nightly cost of $151.

Car rentals average $59 per day – the lowest rate in the past four years and 11 percent cheaper than last year.

Orlando again tops this year’s list of the most-visited Memorial Day destinations in the U.S., based on AAA advance travel bookings. Cruises to Alaska, originating in Seattle and Anchorage, as well as warm-weather destinations in Hawaii, Las Vegas, Phoenix and southern California top the list of travelers’ domestic destinations this summer.

For those who plan to kick off their summers with an overseas vacation, Europe is a major draw this year. Rome, Dublin and London are the most popular international travel destinations for Memorial Day weekend.

Holiday travel forecast by the numbers:

• Total Travelers: More than 41.5 million Americans will travel on Memorial Day weekend, 5 percent more than last year.

• 2018 will mark the fourth consecutive year of overall travel volume growth. Travel volume has increased by 6 million since 2014 and 11 million since the 2009 recession-driven low.

• More than 833,000 Tennesseans are expected to travel on Memorial Day weekend.

• Automobiles: The vast majority of travelers – 36.6 million – will hit the road this Memorial Day, 4.7 percent more than last year.

• Nearly 727,000 Tennesseans will drive to their Memorial Day travel destinations.

• Planes: 3.1 million people will travel by air, a 6.8 percent increase and the fifth year of consecutive air travel volume increases.

• More than 75,000 Tennesseans will travel by air.

• Trains, buses, rails and cruise ships: Travel across these sectors will increase by 2.4 percent to 1.8 million passengers.

• About 31,000 Tennesseans will travel across these sectors.

• Gas prices for the holiday weekend will be the most expensive in four years.