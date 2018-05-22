Tennessee gas prices jump up 5 cents in last week

Sunday’s national average of $2.92 was 5 cents more than a week ago and 57 cents more than the same time last year.

As of Sunday, gas prices averaged above $3 per gallon in 14 states. The majority of them were in the northeast and western United States. Rising crude costs, switchover to more-expensive-to-produce gasoline by the federal deadline June 1, tighter supplies and robust gasoline demand continue to help lift pump prices across the nation.

Tennessee gas prices increased 5 cents last week. Sunday’s state average of $2.67 was the most expensive daily average in more than three years since November 2014.

Tennessee motorists paid 58 cents per gallon more than same time last year. On average, it cost $40 for a full tank of gas – an increase of nearly $9 from a year ago.

The most expensive gas price averages in Tennessee were in Jackson at $2.73, Nashville at $2.71 and Cleveland at $2.69. The least expensive gas price averages in Tennessee were in Chattanooga at $2.59, Knoxville at $2.63 and Clarksville-Hopkinsville at $2.64.

“Current fundamentals will likely lead gas prices even higher before the Memorial Day weekend,” said Mark Jenkins, spokesman for AAA. “Regardless of higher prices at the pump, AAA still forecasts the most holiday road trippers in more than a dozen years. Those with smaller gasoline budgets will find other ways to finance their travel plans, like cutting back on discretionary expenses like shopping or dining out.”

Crude oil was $20 more than a year ago, which raised the cost of producing gasoline. Oil prices reached a new 2018-high of $71.49 per barrel on Thursday and became the highest daily settlement since November 2014.

One significant reason for higher crude prices is tightening global oil supplies. After an oversupply for several years, AAA’s partners at OPIS believe global demand will exceed global supplies by about a million barrels per day in the middle-third of the year. In addition, the average family is expected to pay a total of $200 more for gasoline this summer than last year, and $250 more than summer 2016. Because of the tightening supply market, OPIS believes oil prices could reach as high as $90 per barrel before the end of the year. While that high is not guaranteed, gas prices would be 50 cents higher if it happened.

Upward pressure on oil and gasoline markets continued last week, after the Energy Information Administration’s weekly report revealed declines in fuel inventories, despite growth in domestic production.

Crude oil inventories declined 0.3 percent, and is 17 percent below last year’s levels. Gasoline inventories dropped 1.6 percent and remained 3.6 percent below last year’s levels. Gasoline demand fell by 2.5 percent, yet remains 2.8 percent above last year.

Crude oil production rose by 0.2 percent and remained about 15 percent higher than a year ago. Gasoline production increased 4.6 percent last week and was about 2 percent above year-ago levels. Finished motor gasoline exports surged nearly 50 percent from the week before, reaching 925,000 barrels per day. Crude oil exports reached a record-setting 2.57 million barrels per day after soaring 37 percent from the week before.

The surge in exports is attributed to growth in domestic crude production, which hit a record high last week, and Congress and the Obama administration’s lift of the 40-year crude export ban in 2015. Amid rising global demand and reduced output from OPEC and its partners, including Russia, the U.S. was able to sell more crude to foreign buyers.