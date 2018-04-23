Gas prices hit multi-year highs

Sunday’s national average of $2.76 per gallon was the highest daily average since July 2015. Tennessee gas prices set a fresh new high of the year. Sunday’s state average of $2.55 was the highest since September, when prices recovered from hurricanes Harvey and Irma.

The average price in Tennessee was 3 cents more than a week ago and 37 cents more than the same time last year.

The most expensive gas price averages in Tennessee were in Kingsport-Bristol at $2.59, Morristown at $2.58 and Nashville at $2.57. The least expensive gas price averages in Tennessee were in Chattanooga at $2.48, Memphis at $2.51 at Clarksville-Hopkinsville at $2.52.

On Sunday, Tennessee ranked 11th among states with the lowest gas prices. It cost $38 to fill an average-sized tank of gasoline in Tennessee. Tennessee motorists paid $6 more for a full tank of gas, compared to the same time last year.

“High oil prices are the main reason gasoline is so expensive right now,” said Mark Jenkins, spokesman for AAA. “The price of oil is about 25 percent more than last year, as what used to be a global supply glut, is now tightening. Now, the added expense for oil is making it more expensive to produce gasoline. In addition, gasoline demand is strong, and inventories are down, as refineries wrap-up their maintenance season and begin pushing out summer-blend gasoline. So there are currently a number of factors keeping upward pressure on gas prices.

“If we haven’t already, gas prices will hit their annual peak within the next couple weeks. However, unforeseen circumstances like escalating geopolitical tensions or a hurricane in the Gulf of Mexico would cause prices to surge. Unfortunately, oil prices could still remain elevated heading into the summer travel season. Which means, travelers will likely find the most expensive summer gas prices in four years.”

Oil prices were $15 per barrel higher than the same time last year. Half the price of gasoline was determined by the price of oil. Oil prices were higher than a year ago due to strong global demand and reduced supply glut.

Nationally, the highest average price for gasoline was April 22 at $2.76; the lowest was Jan. 3 at $2.49. In Tennessee, the highest average price was April 22 at $2.55; the lowest was Jan. 1 at $2.26.