One dead in Sparta Pike wreck

According to Wilson Emergency Management Agency director Joey Cooper, the crash involved two vehicles. The victims’ names were not immediately available, pending notification of family.

Multiple injuries were reported, and the road was closed between Trammel Lane and Young Road while responders tended to those injured and worked to clear debris.

A LifeFlight helicopter was called to the scene, as well. First responders with the Watertown Volunteer Fire Department, WEMA, Wilson County sheriff’s deputies and Tennessee Highway Patrol troopers responded to the scene.

Cooper estimated the road would reopen around 12:45 p.m. Tennessee Department of Transportation officials later gave an update the road was expected to reopen at 1 p.m. Detours were set up, and deputies directed traffic to Cainsville Road via Trammel Lane to the south and via Maddox Simpson Parkway to the north.

An investigation into the wreck remained ongoing.