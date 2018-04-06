Hutto touts benefits of rideshare program

In addition to services provided by the Music City Star, Wilson County residents can take advantage of a ride sharing program through Hytch. The Hytch rewards program allows Wilson County residents, as well as residents in Davidson, Rutherford, Sumner and Williamson counties, a chance to earn cash rewards for ridesharing throughout Middle Tennessee.

Ridesharing includes carpool, ride-hail service and public transit when two or more people ride together, which also includes riding the Music City Star.

Those who download the app and take advantage of the program can earn 5 cents per mile and redeem the cash in $10 increments. By participating in the program, Middle Tennessee experiences less traffic, less emissions and safer roadways overall.

Wilson County Mayor Randall Hutto sings oldies in the shower and does not enjoy eating booger-flavored jellybeans. It’s a sure bet no one will find that anywhere on his résumé, but it’s amazing what can be learned about someone while sharing a ride.

Hutto recently Hytched through Wilson County to experience the new ride-sharing rewards app built by Hytch, a Nashville-based tech company recently recognized by the Nashville Technology Council as the region’s 2018 emerging company of the year. The conversation focused on commuting challenges his citizens face, and thoughts about how each individual can contribute to the solution.

“Hytch is one of those things that, if we could get the word out on the app, then people can connect,” Hutto said about the Hytch app for iPhone and Android users. “Everybody’s got a smartphone.”

Hytch introduced a technology-driven solution to traffic problems that is based on rewarding people who share a ride and expand the options available for employer-supported rideshare incentives. Hytch users download the free app, and whenever they share a ride with friends, neighbors or co-workers, both the driver and passenger can earn points that convert to cash.

While Hytchin a ride share with Carissa Biele, Hutto was introduced to the game, Bean Boozled, and possibly regretted it immediately – the game, not the shared ride. After learning some staggering facts about the annual cost of round-trip commutes from Wilson County and reduced-lane capacity of interstates during rush hours, the unfortunate, but good natured, Hutto also learned that stinky sock jelly beans’ odor travels almost as fast as the Music City Star.

Hutto said he enjoys serving people and making things better for his community.

“Check out Hytch so you can start sharing,” Hutto said.

To learn more, visit hytchrewards.com/download.

Hytch rewards is funded, in part, by a grant through the state of Tennessee.

To watch a video of Hutto taking advantage of the Hytch app, visit hytch.me/leaders/randall-hutto.