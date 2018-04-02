Six cars towed after water gets in gas

According to S&S Towing and Wrecking Services, the six drivers all contacted the company through AAA to get towed.

The towing company said the breakdowns were because the cars had water in the gas tanks.

Store officials refused to comment on the incident, but Jason Ryan, a spokesperson for BP, issued a statement.

“We stand by our product and believe this is an isolated incident, which has since been resolved,” Ryan said. “We are working with affected customers to resolve any issues with their vehicles.”

Ryan also referenced the company’s fuel guarantee.

“The BP Fuel Guarantee is more than just a statement,” the guarantee said. “In the unlikely event that you experience fuel system trouble due to the use of BP gasoline or BP diesel, we’ll reimburse you for the repairs.”

Anyone who had a problem with the fuel should call 877-852-3025 to report it. The company will need proof of purchase and a mechanic’s repair bill, and then it will review the claim and reimburse any BP fuel-related repairs.