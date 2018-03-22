Wreck on State Route 109 closes northbound lane

According to Lebanon police Sgt. P.J. Hardy, a tractor-trailer was rear-ended by a silver Jeep at about 3:50 p.m. on State Route 109 South, which caused minor injuries. Wilson Emergency Management Agency firefighters had to cut the Jeep’s driver out of the vehicle. The driver was then taken to Vanderbilt Medical Center in Nashville with non-life threatening injuries.

The tractor-trailer had minor damage, and the lane was closed for about an hour while emergency response crews cleared the wreck scene.