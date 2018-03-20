Gas prices rise 4 cents as supplies dip

Tennessee gas prices declined early last week, then rose a total of 4 cents. Sunday’s state average of $2.34 was the same as a month ago, yet remained 30 cents more than the same time last year.

The most expensive gas price averages in Tennessee were in Nashville at $2.39, Jackson at $2.37 and Knoxville at $2.34.

The least expensive gas price averages in Tennessee were in Chattanooga at $2.26, Cleveland at $2.30 and Clarksville-Hopkinsville at $2.30.

“There are a few of factors that gave gas prices a boost, but this time it wasn’t crude oil,” said Mark Jenkins, spokesman for AAA. “Gasoline supplies took a sharp dip last week, as exports rose and refineries began to switch from summer to winter blend gasoline. In addition, demand in the Southeast – especially in Florida – is strong, as Americans hit the road for spring break.

“We also noticed strong gains in wholesale gasoline prices last week, which should signal additional increases at the pump this week.”

Wholesale gasoline prices climbed 10-15 cents Wednesday through Friday. Based on current wholesale levels, prices at the pump could climb another nickel.

Meanwhile, crude oil prices hovered around the $60-$62 per barrel range, where they have remained for the past two weeks. Gasoline futures rose 5 cents last week.

Crude oil inventories strengthened by 1.2 percent, yet remained 18 percent below year-ago levels. Oil production held relatively steady at nearly 10.4 million barrels per day, yet remained 12.4 percent above year-ago levels.

Gasoline demand, as measured by the Energy Information Administration, climbed by 4 percent week-over-week, and was 4 percent higher than the same time last year.

Gasoline production rose by nearly 4 percent week-over-week, and was 8 percent higher than the same time last year.

Gasoline supplies dipped by nearly 3 percent compared to the week before, and remained about even with the same time last year.

Nationally, the highest average price for gasoline was Feb. 6 at $2.67; the lowest was Jan. 3 at $2.49. In Tennessee, the highest average price was Feb. 7 at $2.41; the lowest was Jan. 1 at $2.26.