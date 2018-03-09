Mt. Juliet sends potential Music City Star agreement

The Regional Transit Authority created an ad hoc committee in October to determine the most viable and appropriate course of action to take against the city regarding its financial neglect of the Music City Star service.

According to the group, Mt. Juliet has not paid its annual budgeted $30,000 Music City Star operating contribution since 2014. The city’s $30,000 budgeted for Music City Star operation is about $25,000 less than Lebanon and $20,000 less than Wilson County.

The ad hoc committee was created to determine the most viable and appropriate course of action to take against the city regarding its financial neglect of the Music City Star service.

The committee met with Mt. Juliet officials in November, and each site presented their issues and potential solutions. The group, which included Mt. Juliet Mayor Ed Hagerty, City Manager Kenny Martin, Wilson County Mayor Randall Hutto and RTA board members, worked on an agreement to the issue.

“We have sent the revised version of a memorandum of understanding to the RTA, and that memorandum will be heard next Tuesday, and hopefully it will be signed. We sent them $30,000, and hopefully we can get additional parking over here,” Justice said.

The Regional Transit Authority board discussed a memorandum of understanding with the city last month, which included:

• annual payments by Mt. Juliet for Music City Star service.

• a parking lot expansion to address current parking shortages, with parking expansion to be constructed at the RTA’s expense and the design of the parking expansion will be done in a manner that anticipates the possible widening of East Division Street by the city at some point in the future.

• incorporation of a small park and city center such as a monument or fountains, including a pedestrian trail connecting the station to Mt. Juliet Road, as an incidental use of the overall site into the corner of the parcel at East Division Street and Mt. Juliet Road to be constructed at city’s expense.

• coordination with Mt. Juliet and possible developers of a site not owned by the RTA to the north of the Nashville and Eastern Rail Authority right of way to include examination of possible approaches to better connect users to the rail station and rail service.

• commitment to work together to finalize any design and construction plans, including those that require the review and approval of other parties such as the NERA, Federal Transit Administration and others.