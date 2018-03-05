Gas prices point lower, for now

Tennessee gas prices increased 2 cents last week, before declining a penny last weekend. The state average of $2.32 was 11 cents less than a month ago, yet motorists paid 25 cents per gallon more than the same time last year.

The most expensive gas price averages in Tennessee were in Jackson at $2.37, Nashville at $2.35 and Memphis at $2.34. The least expensive gas price averages in Tennessee were in Cleveland at $2.25, Chattanooga at $2.25 and Knoxville at $2.30.

The largest price increases during the past week were in Morristown at 5 cents, Clarksville-Hopkinsville 4 cents and Knoxville at 4 cents.

“Gas prices are usually volatile during the spring, with more ups and downs than a rollercoaster,” said Mark Jenkins, spokesman for AAA. “Wholesale gasoline prices lowered late last week, which should allow retail to do the same. While motorists could see gas prices drift a few cents lower in the short term, they should expect more surprises this spring. In total, pump prices could rise 20-30 cents before the summer, as refineries work through scheduled maintenance and prepare for the switch to summer-blend gasoline.”

Motorists will start to see gas prices make their spring spike in early April. That’s when refinery maintenance is expected to wrap up and the switchover to more expensive summer-blend gasoline kicks in, along with warmer weather and typical demand increases. Consumers can expect prices to increase throughout April, May and into the start of summer.

Summer gas prices are expected to be just as expensive as spring prices but with the potential that they may not increase at such a quick rate. Heading into summer, a variety of factors, including U.S. gasoline supply-demand levels, domestic gasoline production rates, and global crude demand, will help better shape the summer forecast.

Oil and gasoline futures dropped, following a bearish report from the Energy Information Administration last week, allowing gas prices to point lower. The weekly fuel snapshot showed strong U.S. crude production, weak gasoline demand and larger-than-anticipated growth in domestic gasoline and crude inventories.

According to the EIA report, domestic crude production reached a new weekly high reading of 10.3 million barrels per day. Crude stocks are nearly 3 percent higher than earlier this year, but nearly 20 percent lower than a year ago.

Gulf Coast gasoline supplies grew by more than 2 percent last week, raising inventories 4 percent higher than the same time last year. Gasoline demand fell nearly 2 percent less than the previous week, yet remained nearly 4 percent higher than a year ago.

Refinery maintenance is ongoing as is evidenced in the report. Refinery activity sits at 87 percent; the same as the week before.

Nationally, the highest average price for gasoline was Feb. 6 at $2.67; the lowest was Jan. 3 at $2.49. In Tennessee, the highest average price was Feb. 7 at $2.41; the lowest was Jan. 1 at $2.26.