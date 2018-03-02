Motorcycle crash temporarily closes Highway 141

According to the Tennessee Highway Patrol, shortly before 8 a.m. a motorcycle driven by Justin Brumley, 26, of Cleveland, Tenn., crossed the center line just shy of the intersection with Cedar Bluff Road and struck a vehicle head on.

THP cited witnesses who reported that Brumley was doing a wheelie and crossed the line as the road curved. Brumley was reportedly test-driving the motorcycle and had come to Hartsville to potentially buy the bike.

The motorcycle hit a vehicle driven by a woman identified as Erica Seagraves, 30, of Lebanon.

Brumley was taken to Vanderbilt Medical Center by LifeFlight but was reported to be awake and alert on scene. Trousdale EMS chief Matt Batey said Brumley was “pretty broken up.”

Seagraves was taken to Trousdale Medical Center by another driver’s personal vehicle. Two young children in the car with Seagraves were said to be unhurt.

Highway 141 was closed down for around two hours, with traffic in both directions diverted to alternate routes.

Potential charges against Brumley were said to be pending, according to THP.