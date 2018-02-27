Gas prices drop again, higher prices soon

Historically, maintenance season has caused gas prices to jump 15-75 cents from February to June. Last year, pump prices only rose 15 cents during that time, because oil prices struggled to maintain strength. When gasoline jumped 60-70 cents in 2015 and ‘16, oil had risen $15-$20 per barrel.

“Energy prices are rising again, which should signal the end for the steady slump at the pump,” said Mark Jenkins, spokesman for AAA. “Wholesale gasoline prices jumped last week, amid reports that refinery activity along the gulf coast is slowing down. This will make it more expensive for retailers to purchase gasoline, and that added expense will eventually be passed along to the consumer. Based on movements in the market last week, the short-term increase could amount to only a few cents, but motorists should expect a minimum total increase of 20-30 cents this spring.”

Gas prices during February are the highest in four years. Tennessee gas prices declined during the past 19 consecutive days for a total discount of 10 cents. The state average of $2.31 was 3 cents less than a week ago and 7 cents less than last month. However, motorists paid 24 cents per gallon more than this time last year – the difference of $4 for an average-sized tank of gasoline.

The most expensive gas price averages in Tennessee were in Nashville at $2.35, Jackson at $2.35 and Memphis at $2.33. The least expensive gas price averages in Tennessee were in Cleveland at $2.24, Chattanooga at $2.25 and Clarksville-Hopkinsville at $2.26.

Crude oil prices rose $1.87 per barrel last week. West Texas Intermediate reached a settlement of $63.55 per barrel Friday on the New York Mercantile Exchange. Gasoline futures rose 6 cents last week and reached a settlement of $1.81 Friday on the New York Mercantile Exchange. Wholesale gasoline rose 8 cents last week. Wholesale rose a total of 11 cents during the past week, after plunging 21 cents the two weeks prior.

Crude oil prices regained strength last week after protests caused a large Libyan oil field shut down, and a bullish report was released from the Energy Information Administration. According to the weekly report, domestic oil production hung steady, while oil inventories declined a half percent.

Nationally, the highest average price for gasoline was Feb. 6 at $2.61, and the lowest was Jan. 3 at $2.49. In Tennessee, the highest average price was Feb. 7 $2.41, and the lowest was Jan. 1 at $2.26.