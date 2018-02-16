Public meeting set for 109 construction plans

Residents are encouraged to attend the meeting for more information about the State Route 109 construction plan, what they can expect and a timeline for the project.

The State Route 109 project is one of 10 Wilson County road projects funded through the IMPROVE Act, which was passed last year.

“They’re going to start with the Academy Road interchange, then go north to the bridge between Sumner and Wilson counties and work backwards,” Wilson County Mayor Randall Hutto said last year.

Upgrades to the road are set from Highway 70 north to Dry Fork Creek area and from north of Dry Fork Creek to the Sumner County line.

The department awarded the $50 million project to Vulcan Materials last month. Upgrades included additional lanes, shoulders and dedicated turning lanes.

“It’ll start at the [Cumberland River] bridge and go south. That leg of 109 is a very complicated leg to construct because there are ravines, water issues and all those connection roads. However, it’s a very exciting project,” said Rep. Susan Lynn, R-Mt. Juliet.

Pressure from State Route 109 travelers and corridors on TDOT to improve the heavily traveled stretch of road has increased in recent years with the Nashville Area Metropolitan Planning Organization conducting a series of public workshops starting in 2014 to gather information and address concerns.

Anywhere between 10,000-24,000 people travel State Route 109 daily, and that number is expected to rise along with region population numbers. The Nashville Greater Region, which includes Wilson County, is expected to increase by 2 million additional residents by 2040.

Many local economic leaders said widening State Route 109 could lead to increased industrial and commercial growth along the corridor, while also reducing travel time on the road.