UPDATE: Interstate 40 westbound shut down after tractor-trailer wreck

The wreck happened at the 222 mile marker. About ten minutes after arriving on scene, Metro Nashville emergency responders were able to open two lanes of traffic, then at about 12:45 p.m., three lanes were opened.

According to a state trooper at the scene, the tractor-trailer attempted to change lanes and clipped a sport utility vehicle in the process. The truck then hit an abandoned roadside vehicle and dragged it into Davidson County. The tractor-trailer then overturned, which blocked all lanes.

Metro Nashville Police Department public affairs manager Don Aaron said there were no major injuries in the crash.

Around 2:30 p.m., Wilson County Emergency Management Agency director Joey Cooper said the far right lane would remain closed for about seven hours as they worked to get the cargo out of the overturned tractor-trailer. Cooper also said a tow truck would take up an additional lane for about an hour to get the tractor-trailer upright.

The traffic was backed up about 2 miles.

This is a developing story. Check lebanondemocrat.com for updates.