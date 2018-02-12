Dolly Parton license plate available at Wilson County clerk’s office

Each Imagination Library license plate sold in Wilson County will supply one child in the local community with books for one year at no cost to the family. In partnership with the Dollywood Foundation and the Governor’s Books from Birth Foundation, Wilson Books from Birth provides 5,800 Wilson County preschool children with books each month.

The Imagination Library license plate is available for purchase or license renewal. Visit to the clerk’s office at the Wilson County Courthouse or call 615-444-0314 to get the license plate.

For more information regarding Wilson Books from Birth, call 65-444-5586 or find it on Facebook.