New Mt. Juliet traffic light to be operational soon

The light was expected to operate in flash for seven to 10 days before it becomes fully operational.

In December, Mt. Juliet city manager Kenny Martin listed the new traffic light, along with the installation of a traffic light at Highway 70 and Park Glen as one of the major project goals he had for 2018.

There are also plans to start a new city greenway along West Division Street and widen the bridge at Interstate 40 and Mt. Juliet Road.

“[These are] just a few of the projects we’d like to start and/or complete in 2018,” said Martin.