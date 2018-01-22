Rollover wreck closes Hartsville Pike

According to Wilson County sheriff’s Lt. Scott Moore, deputies were called to the 2300 block of Hartsville Pike around 10 a.m. Monday for a wreck with an injury. They responded to find a woman trapped in her car after a rollover wreck. She was bleeding from her nose with cuts on her face.

The road was shut down as firefighters with the Wilson County Emergency Management Agency forced the door open, so the woman could be treated in the ambulance.

Deputies with the Tennessee Highway Patrol also responded to the scene. The cause of the crash remained under investigation. Hartsville Pike reopened at about 11 a.m.