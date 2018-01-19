Work truck catches fire on Hartsville Pike

Firefighters were dispatched to the 9000 block of Hartsville Pike for a pickup truck. The truck was fully engulfed in flames when firefighters arrived, and the driver was outside of the vehicle.

According to the driver, he pulled over when he noticed his engine was getting hot. He got out of the car when he realized it was on fire.

Firefighters extinguished the fire while temporarily having to shut down the road. No one was injured in the incident. The cause of the fire remained under investigation.