Train collides with tractor

According to Wilson County sheriff’s Lt. Scott Moore, the man was significantly injured after he reportedly didn’t see or hear the train coming. Nashville and Eastern train No. 5940 hit the Kubota tractor at the intersection of Commerce Church Road and Holmes Gap Road. Officials closed the area while they worked to clear the scene.

Wilson County Emergency Management Agency first responders, Wilson County sheriff’s deputies and Watertown volunteer firefighters worked together on the scene with state troopers.

All units on scene returned to their stations at about 6:10 p.m., and the road was reopened to traffic.