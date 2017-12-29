Legends Drive extension expected to be complete in summer

Lebanon Public Works Director Jeff Baines said he believes the project would be complete in June. Construction of the $4.6 million project, which will extend Legends Drive from west of Tater Peeler Road to Cainsville Road, began in July 2016.

Randy Laine, Lebanon engineering director for capital projects, highlighted some of the minor issues last year.

“The first was an area that was uncovered during the roadway excavation that had apparently been used as a ‘dump’ site in the past. This material is not suitable to be used anywhere on the project and must be disposed of,” Laine said.

Baines said the “dump” discovery isn’t a total surprise since the area was considered rural not too long ago.

“The second and most significant issue was the discovery of a void in the rock in the area where the bridge abutments are to be located,” Laine said.

Laine said the group has had some items that have cost less than expected such as sinkhole repair and have encountered conditions they didn’t expect, such as the two recent issues.

At the time, the project was over budget by about $225,000.

“It is not unusual for construction projects to have overruns and underruns in various items in the project. As the project continues, this number could go up or down based on the conditions encountered,” Laine said.

The roadway is expected to become a hotspot for businesses and industry.