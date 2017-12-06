Car hits house on Hunters Point Pike

The incident happened at around 2 p.m., and Wilson County sheriff’s deputies, Tennessee Highway Patrol troopers and Wilson County Emergency Management Agency officials responded to the scene.

The driver lost control of her car trying to avoid a head-on crash, sending the car into the ditch and then into the side of the house, which was about 50 feet off the road. One of the support beams on the house’s front deck was hit, and the car knocked a hole in the front wall.

There were two people in the home when the car hit it, but no injuries were reported in the incident. Paramedics briefly examined the driver, who was not identified.