Traffic restrictions announced for Saturday’s Mt. Juliet Christmas parade, half marathon, 5K

Starting at 10:45 a.m., Mt. Juliet Road will be closed completely to traffic from Charlie Daniels Parkway to West Wilson Middle School in preparation for the day’s events. Mt. Juliet’s residents and visitors should plan ahead and be aware to avoid getting stuck in traffic.

The Mt. Juliet Holiday Half Marathon begins near 10:45 a.m., just after the road closure, followed by the 5K at 10:55 a.m. The parade begins at 11 a.m. It is imperative spectators for the parade and races are parked and off Mt. Juliet Road by 10:45 a.m. In the interest of public safety, parking is prohibited on any sidewalk or grassy area adjacent to the sidewalk during the day.

The traffic restrictions for Saturday in Mt. Juliet include:

• Mt. Juliet Road will be closed from Charlie Daniels Parkway to Clearview Drive from 10:45 a.m. until 1 p.m.

• the right northbound lane of North Mt. Juliet Road will be closed from Clearview Drive to Old Mt. Juliet Road behind Valley Center Shopping Center from 10:45 a.m. until 3 p.m.

• the right eastbound lane of Lebanon Road will be closed from North Mt. Juliet Road to Benders Ferry Road from 11 a.m. until noon.

• the southbound lanes of Golden Bear Gateway will be closed from Lebanon Road to Rutland Drive from 11:20 a.m. until 2 p.m.

• the westbound lane of East Division Street will be closed from Rutland Drive to Clemmons Road from 11:40 a.m. until 2:30 p.m.

• Old Lebanon Dirt Road will be closed from Old Mt. Juliet Road behind Valley Center Shopping Center to East Division Street from noon until 3 p.m.

“The goal of the Mt. Juliet Police Department is to make sure the safety of motorists, spectators, pedestrians and participants,” said Mt. Juliet police Capt. Tyler Chandler. “If you are attending the parade or races, the police department suggests that you arrive prior to the 10:45 a.m. street closures. This will allow plenty of time to find parking. If you are not attending the parade, you may want to avoid the Mt. Juliet Road corridor to reduce your frustration with the road closure and large volume of traffic.”

Chandler said after the parade, there would be a large amount of vehicle and pedestrian traffic along Mt. Juliet Road in the center of town.

“Take your time, and please be considerate,” he said. “Normally, the traffic after the parade will clear out in about 30 minutes. It is estimated that the parade traffic will be clear around 1:30 p.m.”