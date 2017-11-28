Four teens captured, stolen gun recovered after chase leads Mt. Juliet police to Nashville

According to Mt. Juliet police Cpt. Tyler Chandler, the chase began when an officer saw a driver commit a traffic violation on Mt. Juliet Road. When the officer tried to stop the car, which was confirmed stolen out of Nashville, it fled.

Mt. Juliet officers chased the car to Briley Parkway in Nashville where Metro-Nashville officers used spike strips to stop the car.

After stopping, four passengers ran from officers on foot but were caught.

A gun, reported stolen from a Rutherford County gun store, was found in the car.

Detectives responded to the scene to process evidence, and the investigation remained ongoing.