50.9M to travel for Thanksgiving

Even with the nationwide gasoline average at the highest point since 2014, the 2017 holiday weekend will see the most Thanksgiving travelers since 2005 – an increase of 1.6 million people taking to the nation’s roads, skies, rails and waterways compared to last year.

“Thanksgiving kicks off the start of what will likely become the busiest holiday season in more than a decade,” said Vicky Evans, assistant vice president of travel sales development with AAA. “A strong economy and labor market are generating rising incomes and higher consumer confidence. These factors should help fuel consumer spending and generate a strong finish for the travel industry this year.”

The Thanksgiving holiday travel period is defined as Nov. 22-26.

The Tennessee forecast includes:

• Total travelers: 1.16 million Tennesseans will travel 50 miles or more, an increase of 3.2 percent from last year.

• Road trip ready: 1.1 million will take a Thanksgiving road trip, an increase of 3.2 percent from last year.

• Flying high: 36,919 Tennesseans are forecast to take a flight, the most since 46,447 flew in 2006. The 4-percent year-over-year increase is the largest percentage increase among the three major transportation modes.

• Alternate travel: 15,029 Tennesseans will travel by other means like trains, buses and cruises.

• Fueling up: Gas Prices in Tennessee averaged $1.94 on Thanksgiving 2016. Prices this year are likely to be the highest since 2014.

Gas prices surged earlier this month. The state average rose 8 cents in 10 days. Gas prices in Tennessee currently average about $2.33. The state average was $1.94 on Thanksgiving 2016, $1.88 in 2015, and $2.59 in 2014. Compared to last year’s holiday, it will cost the average motorist $6 more for a full tank of gasoline.

Gas prices in the U.S. are averaging $2.56. The national average on Thanksgiving Day was $2.14 in 2016, $2.05 in 2015 and $2.80 in 2014.

“Gas prices spiked earlier this month thanks to strong demand and higher oil prices, likely making for the highest Thanksgiving gas prices since 2014,” said Stephanie Milani, Tennessee public affairs director for AAA. “Most people have already made their travel plans and a moderate shift in gas prices is not enough to deter them from gathering with family and friends for Thanksgiving traditions.

“After reaching two-year highs last week, oil prices are beginning to soften due to increased crude and production inventories. Wholesale gas prices are slipping, and that could mean a small discount at the pump before the holiday arrives.”

Many travelers will seek theme-park and warm-weather destinations this Thanksgiving. Both Orlando and Anaheim, California, top this year’s top 10 holiday destinations based on aaa.com bookings. Compared to previous years, New York City, Las Vegas and San Francisco are gaining popularity as holiday hot spots.

The top 10 Thanksgiving travel destinations are:

• Orlando.

• Anaheim, California.

• New York City

• Honolulu

• Las Vegas

• Punta Cana, Dominican Republic

• Cancun, Mexico

• San Francisco

• Kahului, Maui, Hawaii

• Fort Lauderdale, Florida