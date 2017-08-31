Lanes to remain open for holiday

Construction crews will stop all lane closure activity beginning Friday at noon through Saturday at 5 a.m., which will provide maximum roadway capacity for motorists traveling during the busy Labor Day holiday.

“Because we anticipate thousands of motorists will be traveling Tennessee’s roadways during the Labor Day holiday, we are halting lane closures for the busy weekend,” said TDOT Commissioner John Schroer. “We want to do what we can to get travelers to their destinations safely and without road construction delays.”

While lane closure activity will be stopped, workers will still be on site in many construction zones, and drivers are urged to obey posted speed limits. Drivers convicted of speeding in work zones where workers are present face a fine of $250 to $500, plus court fees and possible increased insurance premiums.

In 2016, the Tennessee Department of Transportation lost three workers in the line of duty. All three were struck by passing motorists. The tragedies brought the total number of TDOT lives lost to 112.