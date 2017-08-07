Troopers release report on fatal wreck

The wreck happened at 7:42 a.m. in the eastbound lane at mile marker 242 near the Watertown exit. Traffic was stalled for several hours while emergency crews cleared the scene, and troopers investigated the crash.

According to the trooper report, a 2005 GMC Envoy driven by a 17-year-old boy from Pleasant Shade was headed west on I-40 when he swerved to the left and tried to come back to the right. The Envoy driver then overcorrected, came back to the left and hit a Nissan Maxima driven by Demi Kemp, 25, of Elmwood, at an angle. The Envoy then hit a 2006 Kia Sorrento driven by Mark West, 41, of Jacksonville, Ark., head on in the front driver’s side. The impact caused the Maxima to roll over into the eastbound lane and the Sorrento into a ditch.

West was killed in the wreck, and his wife, Mandy West, 35, of Jacksonville, Ark., and their three children, 14, 10 and 9, were all injured. Kemp and the 17-year-old driver were the only ones in their respective vehicles and were also injured in the wreck.

Everyone involved in the wreck were wearing seat belts, according to the report, but wouldn’t have made a difference in the outcome.

The report said troopers issued citations, but no criminal charges were filed.