Eastern Connector opens in Mt. Juliet

The Eastern Connector will connect the Beckwith Road interchange with Lebanon Road, which will hopefully reduce traffic issues on Mt. Juliet Road. The road, just less than three miles, connects Lebanon Road to the Beckwith Road interchange at I-40.

“This project has been going on for about 10 years or so and there’s a lot of people who played a role in this – citizens, state, county and local government and our elected officials. There’s not enough we can say to show our true appreciation,” City Manager Kenny Martin said.

“This is such an exciting day. The city of Mt. Juliet was incorporated in 1972, so for 45 years, there has been one way in and one way out. As of today, we’re doubling the capacity of Mt. Juliet Road with this road right here,” Mt. Juliet Mayor ED Hagerty said.

The road features four lanes and a grassy median, along with a bridge to go over the Nashville Eastern railroad, which carries the Music City Star, and E. Division Street.

Crews have worked on the roadway since 2015. More than 283,000 cubic yards were excavated, 119,000 tons of base stone was placed, 3,227 cubic yards of concrete was used and more than 52,500 tons of asphalt was rolled.

Mt. Juliet split the cost of the project with the Federal Highway Administration, with oversight from the Tennessee Department of Transportation.

Andy Barlow, Mt. Juliet deputy public works director, said he believes the city will have other north-south connectors in the future, but none as big or impactful as the Eastern Connector.

The entire roadway is expected to open to the public Friday.