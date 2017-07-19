Ribbon cutting ceremony set for major Mt. Juliet road

The Eastern Connector will connect the Beckwith Road interchange with Lebanon Road, which will hopefully reduce traffic issues on Mt. Juliet Road.

Andy Barlow, Mt. Juliet deputy public works director, said the roadway fulfills a vision from 10-15 years ago.

The road, just less than three miles, will feature four lanes and a grassy median, along with a bridge to go over the Nashville Eastern railroad, which carries the Music City Star.

Crews have worked on the roadway since 2015. More than 283,000 cubic yards were excavated, 119,000 tons of base stone was placed, 3,227 cubic yards of concrete was used and more than 52,500 tons of asphalt was rolled.

Mt. Juliet split the cost of the project with the Federal Highway Administration, with oversight from the Tennessee Department of Transportation.

Barlow said he believes the city will have other north-south connectors in the future, but none as big or impactful as the Eastern Connector.

The ceremony will take place at the bridge at East Division Street and Golden Bear Gateway.