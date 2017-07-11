Commuter train catches fire

During afternoon rush hour service Tuesday, the Music City Star commuter train suffered a minor oil fire while heading outbound from Donelson Station.

At about 4:32 p.m., crews spotted the issue. The train was temporarily evacuated, and crews extinguished the fire, which was found on the exterior axle of the locomotive.

Rail crews and operations supervision reacted and were able to take train customers to their final destinations via supplemental bus service along the route. No injuries were reported.

Preliminary reports indicate that the fire was due to an overheating of oil found on the locomotive wheelset, ignited by extreme hot weather conditions. The damaged locomotive was returned to the Lebanon yard for further investigation and repair.

Officials said train service will operate Wednesday morning as scheduled.