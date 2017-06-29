Lane closures halted for Fourth of July holiday

The Tennessee Department of Transportation will suspend all construction-related lane closures on interstates and state routes from Friday at noon through Wednesday at 6 a.m. to provide maximum roadway capacity for holiday travelers.

“We anticipate Tennessee’s interstates and state routes will be especially busy this July 4 holiday,” said TDOT Commissioner John Schroer. “To help those traveling in Tennessee reach their destinations safely and without unnecessary delays, we are suspending lane closures for this holiday travel period.”

Motorists will still encounter some long term lane closures on construction projects. While lane closure activity will be stopped, workers may be on site in construction zones, and reduced speed limits in work zones will still be in effect. Drivers convicted of speeding through work zones where workers are present face a fine of $250 to $500, plus court fees and possible increased insurance premiums.

AAA projected a record breaking 44.2 million Americans will travel this Independence Day weekend, an increase of 1.3 million more than last year. More than 37 million will travel by automobile. In Tennessee, AAA estimated more than 872,000 will travel during the holiday, with more than 782,000 driving to their destinations.

From a desktop or mobile device, get the latest construction activity and live streaming SmartWay traffic cameras at tnsmartway.com/traffic. Travelers can also dial 511 from any landline or cellular phone for travel information, or follow on Twitter at twitter.com/TN511 for statewide travel.

In 2016, the Tennessee Department of Transportation lost three workers in the line of duty. All three were struck by passing motorists. Those incidents bring the total number of TDOT lives lost to 112.