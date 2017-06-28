Music City Star tickets to Nashville July 4 celebration now on sale

The train will depart from Lebanon Station at 4 p.m., Martha at 4:13 p.m., Mt. Juliet at 4:24 p.m., Hermitage at 4:33 p.m., Donelson at 4:44 p.m. and arrive at Nashville’s Riverfront Station at 5 p.m.

The return train to Lebanon will leave 45 minutes after the end of the fireworks show.

About 950 tickets are available to the public. Round-trip tickets are $15, plus an 88-cent processing fee, and may be bought at musiccitystar.org or ticketsnashville.com.

Tickets will be on sale until 24 hours before departure or until they are sold out. Tickets will not be for sale Tuesday on the platforms.

Parking is free at all of the outlying stations. Those who need special accommodations to board should call 615-862-5925 before their trip.

Customers will receive only one ticket for the round trip and will need to show the ticket to train personnel when boarding. Upon boarding, each customer will receive a wristband in place of the ticket, which will serve as his or her ticket for the return trip.

After the fireworks, passengers should be seated in the same train car for easier exiting at their designated station.

Children 4 and younger will not need a ticket to board, but they are required to sit in a parent or guardian’s lap. Children 5 and older will need a ticket.

Weekday Music City Star tickets and monthly passes will not be accepted on the July 4 train.

Folding chairs will not be allowed onboard. Any items that will not fit underneath the seat, such as bikes or wagons, will not be permitted either. Coolers of any size are not permitted on the train or at the event.

Passengers will not be able to return to the train during the July 4 festivities. To get some relief from the heat, misting stations and water fountains will be available throughout the venue, including at 1st Avenue and Broadway.

For more information, call 615-862-5950 weekdays from 6:30 a.m. until 8 p.m., Saturdays from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. and Sundays from 10:30 a.m. until 2:30 p.m. or visit musiccitystar.org.