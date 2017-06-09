North Castle Heights to be closed next week for construction

Detours will be set up for traffic in the area. Northbound traffic will detour onto West Main Street and then to Greenland Drive and Hill Street. Southbound traffic will detour onto McFadden Court and onto Mitchell House Lane and West Main Street. Signs will be posted to help direct traffic during times when the road is closed.

Thorne’s Excavating Co. is installing a sewer line under the street for the new Wilson Bank & Trust operations center currently under construction.

Although the road is scheduled to be closed for construction four days next week, Eric Thorne with Thorne’s Excavating said he hopes the work will be completed sooner.

“If we get some good luck, we might be able to do [the job] in one or two days,” he said. “Just to be safe, we want people to know it might be four days.”