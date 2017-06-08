State transportation group launches new litter prevention campaign

The “Nobody Trashes Tennessee” campaign will soon be seen on billboards and commercials, as well as educational programs and anti-litter promotional items.

“From the Great Smoky Mountain region to the Mississippi River and every stretch of roadway in between, litter on our highways takes away from Tennessee’s natural beauty,” said TDOT Commissioner John Schroer. “It’s not only an eyesore, but it costs TDOT more than $15 million a year to clean up.”

A 2016 field study of litter along TDOT rights-of-way found that, though roadside trash is down 53 percent since 2006, there are still an estimated 100 million pieces of trash on Tennessee roadways.

Littering, whether deliberate or unintentional, is punishable under Tennessee law, and it can cost offenders between $50-$3,000 in fines.

The “Nobody Trashes Tennessee” campaign is based on rigorous research conducted in 2016, including the Visible Litter Study, which found that though littering is down, it’s still a big problem. Research indicates 30 percent of the state’s litter is “deliberate” – meaning trash is tossed right out of vehicle windows.

Another statewide study, “Litter Attitudes and Behaviors,” found out who is littering in Tennessee. Somewhat surprisingly, the market research indicated a slight skew toward 16-34-year-old women. Subsequent focus groups confirmed women indeed litter, but men also contribute to the problem.

“The good news is the research showed that nine out of 10 Tennesseans are more likely to properly dispose of their trash after learning about the statewide litter problem,” Schroer said. “We believe this new campaign can make a difference and potentially save highway maintenance funds for other needed road projects.”

For more information about the “Nobody Trashes Tennessee” campaign and to view the first public service announcement, visit nobodytrashestennessee.com.