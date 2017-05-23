Transportation group touts IMPROVE impact on Wilson County

Charles Schneider, Tennessee Chamber director of government affairs, represented the Transportation Coalition of Tennessee during the meeting and said the IMPROVE Act’s passage was a smart move that would benefit Tennesseans.

“Better roads, safe bridges and tax cuts are smart for the long-term vitality of Tennessee businesses, citizens and our visitors,” Schneider said.

The IMPROVE Act is a comprehensive and strategic plan to cut taxes on food and manufacturing, while updating how the state provides Tennesseans the safe and reliable transportation network needed to support future job growth.

The act is expected to bring in $278 million in new dollars for 962 Tennessee Department of Transportation projects currently on backlog, totaling about $10.5 billion.

The total impact for Wilson County is nearly $21.4 million for the combined revenue to cities and counties, as well as the Tennessee Department of Transportation road and bridge projects, which totals more than $182 million from the IMPROVE Act.

The IMPROVE Act project and local funding for Wilson County for the next 15 years includes about $13.5 million for Wilson County; about $3.7 million for Lebanon; about $208,937 for Watertown and about $4 million for Mt. Juliet.

Schneider also discussed eight Tennessee Department of Transportation projects totaling $182,049,483.

The State Route 109 project is designated for the roadway from Highway 70 and north to the county line at Dry Fork Creek and is estimated at $18.5 million.

The mile-long South Mt. Juliet Road project is estimated at $25.4 million. The project would address the road from Central Pike to Providence Way.

Two Interstate 40 projects could address issues from Interstate 840 to Highway 70 and from State Route 109 to I-840. The project’s estimated total is $94 million.

Both projects fall under the interstate program, which is for projects needed to ease congestion, improve safety and increase service reliability and capacity. The possible actions include widening, adding a truck-climbing lane or updating an interchange.

Other projects include Highway 70 from Park Glen Drive to Bender’s Ferry Road; Hartsville Pike from south of Spring Creek to north of Lover’s Lane; and Hartsville Pike from north of Lover’s Lane to Highway 70.

Those projects’ estimated total is about $98 million.

A new interchange at I-40 and Central Pike is also listed under the interstate program and estimated at $14.2 million.

“Gov. Bill Haslam’s IMPROVE Act is the fiscally responsible way to fund transportation infrastructure projects, using an increase in the user fee offset by giving Tennessee residents the largest tax cut in our state’s history,” said Susie Alcorn, executive director of the Tennessee Infrastructure Alliance.