Vehicle strikes pedestrian in Mt. Juliet

The incident happened at about 8:30 p.m. on South Mt. Juliet Road near Providence Parkway. A vehicle was traveling north on South Mt. Juliet Road when it hit the man, according to a Tennessee Highway Patrol report. The driver wasn’t identified.

Paramedics took the man by ambulance to Vanderbilt University Medical Center. His condition was unavailable.

The incident closed South Mt. Juliet Road for about an hour with the final lane opening to traffic at about 9:30 p.m.

THP officials said the investigation remained open.