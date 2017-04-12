Residents give feedback at transportation meeting

Proposed multimodal transportation plans include routes for walking and bicycling, as well as public transportation options. The plans address growth in Mt. Juliet while maintaining the city’s small-town feel.

City officials hope to increase the use of the Music City Star, make walking throughout the city safer and increase the fun and practicality of biking within the city.

Maps and designs were placed around the meeting room at the community center, and city transportation consultants spoke with residents during the come-and-go meeting.

Among the proposed projects are bike lanes, sidewalks and trails, as well as some road improvements to ease traffic.

Transportation projects could also include improvements at Music City Star stations and bike racks placed more frequently throughout the city to encourage alternative modes of transportation.

According to city officials, the three areas that need the most attention are Mt. Juliet Road, Providence Road and connectivity among roads in the city.

Residents said several roads within the city need to be improved, including Old Lebanon Dirt Road, Division Street and Curd Road.

According to data presented at the meeting, about 95 percent of Mt. Juliet residents primarily drive to their destinations. About 2.8 percent use transit.

Residents who would prefer to put their thoughts in writing had the option to write their comments to pass along to transportation consultants.

Maps and more information about the multimodal transportation plans are available online at gomj.info. Residents can use an interactive map to pinpoint exact locations they want to see further studies done or note places where they think road improvements or bike lanes are needed.

For more information about the multimodal transportation plans, contact Andy Barlow at abarlow@cityofmtjuliet.com.