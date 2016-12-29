TDOT operator dies after I-40 accident

Rogers was changing a flat tire for a family stranded on Interstate 40 at mile marker 221 in Davidson County near the Wilson County line.

A family member assisted Rogers with the tire change, but Rogers advised him to go inside the car for safety purposes. Rogers was struck a few minutes later by a vehicle crossing onto the shoulder.

Rogers, 30, died Wednesday. He had a 5-year-old son.

TDOT HELP Operators have routes on Tennessee’s most heavily traveled highways in Chattanooga, Knoxville, Memphis and Nashville. The program began in 1999 to reduce traffic congestion, improve safety and assist motorists in distress. The Region 3 HELP Operators in Middle Tennessee have responded to about 40,000 incidents in 2016.

Rogers is the third TDOT employee to be killed in the line of duty in 2016 and the 112th since the agency began keeping records in 1948.