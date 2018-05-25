MJCA duo finishes in state’s top three

Jones finished in 17.58 seconds.

Earlier, Mt. Juliet Christian junior Darius Hylick finished second in the shot put with a throw of 48-7. His Saints football teammate, Logan Collier, was third in the long jump with a leap of 20-10.25..

A day earlier, Lebanon’s Special Olympics team took advantage of the newly-created Unified Track Invitational. Here are the Blue Devils’ results:

Long jump relay — 1. Breeze Copas, 18-7.5; 4. Sean Raines, 14-4.5. Team rankings: 1. Lebanon, 33-0, 10 points

Shot put relay—2. Wyatt Simmons, 33-5; 13. Hailey Barrett, 16-8. 4. Lebanon, 50-1, 5

100-meter relay—1. Breeze Copas, :12.08; 8. Joe Browne, :14.18. 1. Lebanon, :26.26, 10

4-by-100 relay—1. Lebanon (Sean Raines, Breeze Copas, Joe Browne, Wyatt Simmons), :50.77

200-meter relay—2. Wyatt Simmons, :25.55; 6. Jacob Tucker, :28.64. 1. Lebanon, :54.19, 10