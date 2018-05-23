Wilson Central's Miller signs with ETSU track and field

Wilson Central senior Kolin Miller signs a letter of intent Wednesday to join the track and field team at East Tennessee State University next season. He will primarily be throwing the discus and possibly the shot put for the Buccaneers. He will do both for the Wildcats in the state meet Thursday at Middle Tennessee State’s Dean Hayes Stadium in Murfreesboro. Seated with Miller are (from left) his brother Braidon and parents Christine and Braidy Miller. Standing are WCHS athletic director Chip Bevis and coach Jonathan Booher.