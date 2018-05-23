Busy day at state for Tiger track

Watertown’s girls finished seventh out of 16 teams in the 4-by-200 relay Wednesday afternoon, posting a time of 1:54.14. The Tigerettes were 15th in the 4-by-10 in :55.72.

During the morning field events, Alhinya Pinkston finished seventh in the girls’ shot put with a throw of 30-6 while Raquan Verge was eighth in the boys’ triple jump with a distance of 41-10. Abby Groce set a personal record in the girls’ triple jump with 30-6.5 to finish 10th.

The track venue will remain busy Thursday when the Large Class takes over.

Mt. Juliet’s Cole Shea will seek a repeat championship in the boys’ pole vault during the 9 a.m. session. Lebanon’s Nathan Shields will be one of his competitors. The Blue Devils’ Tay Crawford will compete in the boys’ triple jump while Wilson Central’s Kolin Miller, a day after signing to continue his athletic career with East Tennessee State, in the discus.

In the 11 a.m. session, Wilson Central’s Zoe Vlk will compete in the girls’ discus. Shea will return for the long jump and Miller the shot put.

Mt. Juliet’s Kennedy Cavin will compete in the girls’ pole vault at noon.

Running events will take over at 3 p.m. Mt. Juliet’s girls will lead off with the 4-by-800 relay. Wilson Central’s Baylor Franklin will run the 1,600 and 800 meters. Mt. Juliet’s Julia Karsten will also run the 800. Lebanon’s Aiden Britt will run the 3,200 meters before Central’s boys will wrap up the session with the 4-by-400 relay.

Watertown will turn its attention today across town to the Adams Tennis Complex in Old Fort Park where the Purple Tigers, like their track and field brothers and sisters, didn’t have a facility for their sport until the new school opened in 2014, will play for the first time in the state tennis individual tournament. Sophomore Kassidy Parisher and junior Tawny Ashworth will battle L&N STEM’s (from Knoxville) Abbey Lee and Armani Hall in girls’ doubles. Also, WHS senior Brian Putnam will take on Merrol Hyde eighth-grader Grant Koch in boys’ singles.

Both will be during the 9 a.m. session with the winners advancing to the 2 p.m. semifinals. The championship matches will be at 11 a.m. Friday.

The 2018-19 TSSAA season will close Friday. Back at the Hayes Stadium, Division II will run, throw and jump for championships. Mt. Juliet Christian junior Darius Hylick will lead off with the boys’ shot put during the 9 a.m. session, followed by classmate Logan Collier in the long jump at 10:30.

Friendship Christian’s lone Spring Fling representative, Emily Jones, will compete in the 110 high hurdles during the 3 p.m. session.