Distance runners pick up points for CU

Tepox placed fifth in the 10,000 in 41:19.83 while sophomore Sydney Clere was seventh in the 5,000-meter race walk in 36:53.85. Rojas, Swann and Mihnovich finished third, fourth and sixth in the 10,000 with marks of 33:23.13, 33:27.91 and 33:51.54, picking up 14 points for the Phoenix in the team standings.

Freshmen Dylon Dishman and Michael Tirjan placed fifth and sixth, respectively, in the 5,000 race walk with times of 35:58.45 and 36:06.92. Sophomore Kalea Barnett placed sixth in the discus with a mark of 110-7.

Sophomore Alyssa Gibson qualified for the finals in the 100 and 200-meters, posting times of 12.80 in the 100 and 27.00 in the 200. Freshman Tyler Williams and sophomore Donta Bertrand qualified for the finals in the 100 with times of 10.96 and 11.14, respectively, and the duo also qualified in the 200 as well with times of 22.59 and 22.75.

Sophomores Jonathan Hasselblad and Parker Kuchek qualified for the finals in the 110-meter hurdles with times of 16.78 and 16.99, respectively.

The women’s 4x800-meter relay team of junior Taylor Blankenship, freshman Anna Grose, freshman Hannah Spring and sophomore Amber Mays finished third in 10:08.68 and the men’s squad of sophomore Jordan Hill, Williams, freshman Carlos Angeles-Solis and junior Carlos Tirado was sixth in 8:48.74.