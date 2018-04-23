Barnett, Arnold both score on opening day of MSC Track Championships

Barnett finished fourth in the hammer with a mark of 139-7, picking up five points for the Phoenix. Arnold posted the only points for the men’s team as well, posting a time of 50.24 for four team points.

The hammer throw as well as the steeplechase and 400 for both men and women were the only events on Sunday outside of the decathlon and heptathlon. Discus and long jump, 100 and 110-meter hurdles along with the 4x800-meter relay, prelims for the 100 and 200-meters as well as the 10,000-meters are set for competition on Monday beginning at 4 p.m.