Staten, Scott, Barnett lead CU at Austin Peay

Staff Reports • Today at 3:58 PM

CLARKSVILLE — Freshman Caleb Staten and sophomore Josiah Scott finished fourth and fifth, respectively, in the shot put, sophomore Kalea Barnett placed fifth in the same event and sixth in the discus and Aleksandra Soshilova was sixth in the 400-meter hurdles for the Cumberland track and field teams Friday at the Austin Peay Invitational.

The meet was shortened to one day because of expected rain on Saturday, with most of the teams participating NCAA Division I schools from the Ohio Valley Conference.

Staten and Scott were fourth in the shot put with marks of 44-8 and 44-2.5, respectively, while Barnett placed fifth in the shot put with a mark of 41-3.75 and was sixth in the discus with a toss of 112-6. Freshman Michael Tirjan was seventh in the javelin with a mark of 138-6.

Soshilova had her best showing of the year in the intermediate hurdles, finishing in 1:14.06, while sophomore Alyssa Gibson finished 11th in the 100-meters in 12.46 and junior Claudia Tepox placed 11th in the 5000-meters in 20:05.75.

Sophomore Amber Mays was also 14th in the 1500-meters in 5:08.96. The women’s 4x100-meter relay of Soshilova, Gibson, freshman Raevine Walker and sophomore Lisa Powell finished fourth in 50.32.

Freshman Tyler Williams placed seventh in the 100-meters in 10.90 and was ninth in the 200-meters in 21.83. Senior Orlando Nawade finished 16th in the 400-mters in 51.43 and sophomore Jerry Rojas posted a time of 16:09.28 for seventh in the 5000. Freshman Nate Mihnovich (16:29.09) and junior Chris Swann (16:30.10) were 11th and 12th, respectively, in the 5000 as well.

Sophomore Jonathan Hasselblad finished 11th in the 400-meter hurdles in 1:04.27 and was 12th in the 110-meter hurdles in 17.60. The men’s 4x100-meter relay of sophomore Donta Bertrand, Williams, Mawade and sophomore Travon Wimley finished second in 43.47.

Cumberland will participate in the Mid-South Conference Championships in Columbia, Ky., on April 22-24.

