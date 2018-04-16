Staten, Scott, Barnett lead CU at Austin Peay

The meet was shortened to one day because of expected rain on Saturday, with most of the teams participating NCAA Division I schools from the Ohio Valley Conference.

Staten and Scott were fourth in the shot put with marks of 44-8 and 44-2.5, respectively, while Barnett placed fifth in the shot put with a mark of 41-3.75 and was sixth in the discus with a toss of 112-6. Freshman Michael Tirjan was seventh in the javelin with a mark of 138-6.

Soshilova had her best showing of the year in the intermediate hurdles, finishing in 1:14.06, while sophomore Alyssa Gibson finished 11th in the 100-meters in 12.46 and junior Claudia Tepox placed 11th in the 5000-meters in 20:05.75.

Sophomore Amber Mays was also 14th in the 1500-meters in 5:08.96. The women’s 4x100-meter relay of Soshilova, Gibson, freshman Raevine Walker and sophomore Lisa Powell finished fourth in 50.32.

Freshman Tyler Williams placed seventh in the 100-meters in 10.90 and was ninth in the 200-meters in 21.83. Senior Orlando Nawade finished 16th in the 400-mters in 51.43 and sophomore Jerry Rojas posted a time of 16:09.28 for seventh in the 5000. Freshman Nate Mihnovich (16:29.09) and junior Chris Swann (16:30.10) were 11th and 12th, respectively, in the 5000 as well.

Sophomore Jonathan Hasselblad finished 11th in the 400-meter hurdles in 1:04.27 and was 12th in the 110-meter hurdles in 17.60. The men’s 4x100-meter relay of sophomore Donta Bertrand, Williams, Mawade and sophomore Travon Wimley finished second in 43.47.

Cumberland will participate in the Mid-South Conference Championships in Columbia, Ky., on April 22-24.