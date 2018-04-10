Barnett, Hill pace Phoenix at Lindsey Wilson

Barnett won the shot put with a mark of 41-9.75, almost five inches ahead of Indiana Tech’s Te’Reia Mackey. The CU sophomore placed fifth in the hammer with a mark of 128-6.25 and was 11th in the discus with a mark of 103-2.25.

Hill finished third in the 800 in 1:56.69, his second fastest time this year.

Aleksandra Soshilova placed sixth in the 400-meter hurdles in 1:11.28 and sophomore Peter Kuchek was sixth in the 110-meter hurdles in 17.96. The men’s 4x100-meter relay of sophomore Donta Bertrand, freshman Tyler Williams, Arnold and sophomore Travon Wimley finished third in 43.62 and the 4x400-meter relay of Williams, Bertrand, Hill and senior Orlando Nawade was second in 3:28.44.

Freshman Dylon Dishman cleared 6-0.75 for fourth place in the high jump and sophomore Ishmael Arnold was eighth with a mark of 5-8.75. Sophomore Josiah Scott finished eighth in the hammer with a mark of 119-5 and freshman Michael Tirjan was seventh in the javelin with a mark of 111-8.

Cumberland will compete again this weekend at the Austin Peay Governors Invitational on Friday and Saturday in Clarksville.