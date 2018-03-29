Wilson Central sets records, finishes third

Baylor Franklin set a new mark in the 400 meters in :49.76 while Kolin Miller rewrote the record in the discus with a throw of 151-11.

The Wildcats collected 140 points and Lady Wildcats 71.

Wilson Central’s individual results are:

GIRLS

Long jump—5. Jaycie Hitt 14-9, 6. Morgan Bailey 14-7.5

Triple jump—3. Morgan Bailey 30-1

High jump—2. Olivia Lanius 4-8

Shot put—2. Zoe Vlk 37-10.5, 14. Ashley Bennett 22-11

Discus—3. Zoe Vlk 107-8.5, 14. Ashley Bennett 58-6.5

100 meters—6. Morgan Bailey :13.61, 9. Jayla Kyle :14.46, 11. Kai Fant :14.51

100 hurdles—3. Morgan Bailey :17.41, 8. Olivia Lanius :19.56

4-by-800—4. Wilson Central (Kaitlyn Randolph, Nicole Esslinger, Olivia Fanning, Alexis Garcia) 11:52.08

4-by-200—4. Wilson Central (Jaycie Hitt, Kai Fant, Jayla Kyle, Alexis Hardin) 1:59.24

4-by-100—5. Wilson Central (Morgan Bailey, Kai Fant, Jayla Kyle, Alexis Hardin) :54.37

400 meters—4. Madeline Bittle 1:12

300 hurdles—8. Mack Abigt-Hansen :59.22, 9. Morgan Bertoldi 1:00.46

1,600 meters—10. Elina Malancea 7:48.69

800 meters—8. Kaitlyn Randolph 2:50.9, 9. Nicole Esslinger 2:51.7, 10. Olivia Fanning 3:01.47, 11. Alexis Garcia 3:03.53, 12. Lauren Acklin 3:13.08

200 meters—4. Eystin Owens :28.46, 7. Alexis Hardin :30.51, 11. Nia Jones :35.84

4-by-400—5. Wilson Central (Morgan Bertoldi, Mack Abigt-Hansen, Jaycie Hitt, Madeline Bittle) 4:55.28

BOYS

Long jump—4. Garrett Todd 19-8.5, 10, Nolan Edwards 16-6

Triple jump—4. DeMarius McBroom 39-2.5, 5. Luke Joselyn 39-0

High jump—8. Luke Joselyn 5-2

Shot put—4. Kolin Miller 44-7, 12. Aundres Trotter 35-9

Discus—1. Kolin Miller 151-11, 11. Aundres Trotter 107-4.5

4-by-800—1. Wilson Central A (Javon Weir, Jason Block, Andrew Farber, Baylor Franklin) 8:47.87, 4. Wilson Central B (Ian Richards, Lane Watson, Niki Vongsamphanh, Jacob Harzbecker) 9:31.72

100 meters—5. DeMarius McBroom :11.66, 8. Garrett Todd :12.02

4-by-200—7. Wilson Central A (Bryan Powell, DeVante McBroom, Sterling Melancon, Emanuel Tramantano) 1:39.2, 8. Wilson Central B (Javon Weir, Shea Barker, Nolan Edwards, Luke Joselyn) 1:42.29

4-by-100—5. Wilson Central A (Garrett Todd, Bryan Powell, Emanuel Tremantano, DeMarius McBroom) :45.66, 9. Wilson Central B (Sterling Melancon, Curtis Johnson, Ben Vongsamphanh, Ethan Slate)

400 meters—2. Baylor Franklin :49.76, 3. Kenard Laribo :50.99, 4. Justin Smith :52.6

1,600 meters—1. Grant Pody 4:36.29, 2. Russell Riggan 4:37.53, 4. Alex Galligan 4:55.27, 5. Austin Garcia 5:16.62, 7. Tristan Lee 5:24.3

800 meters—1. Jason Block 2:15.9, 2. Andrew Farber 2:19.46, 7. Jacob Harzbecker 2:25.22, 9. Ben Vongsamphanh 2:28.88

4-by-400—1. Wilson Central A (Javon Weir, Russell Riggan, Justin Smith, Baylor Franklin) 3:38.18, 6. Wilson Central B (Luke Joselyn, Grant Pody, Shea Barker, Jason Block) 3:54.06

200 meters—6. Kenard Laribo :23.86, 10. Sterling Melancon :24.67, 11. Bryan Powell :24.95