Barlow, Barnett pace CU track at Rhodes Invit.

Staff Reports • Today at 4:18 PM

MEMPHIS — Freshman Joel Barlow placed 11th in the 5,000-meters and 17th in the mile run while sophomore Kalea Barnett finished seventh in the shot put and 17th in the hammer throw, leading the Cumberland track teams in their first outdoor meet of the season over the weekend at the Rhodes College Invitational.

Barlow completed the 5000 in 15:14.84, 11th among 81 competitors, mostly from NCAA Division I and Division III institutions, and the former Wilson Central standout was 17th in the mile run in 4:30.16 among 93 runners.

Barnett posted a mark of 40-11.5 for seventh place in the shot put behind six Division I competitors. The Murfreesboro native tossed the hammer 135-7 for a 17th-place showing and was also 26th in the discus with a mark of 110-6.

Elsewhere in the field events, freshman Michael Tirjan was 20th in the javelin with a mark of 137-6 while freshman Mahogany Huddleson finished 18th in the shot put (34-11.75). Sophomore Josiah Scott and freshman Caleb Staten were 17th and 18th, respectively, in the shot put with marks of 43-3.25 and 42-0.5 and freshman Dylon Dishman tied for 10th in the high jump, clearing 6-2.

In the running events, sophomore Jerry Rojas and freshman Nate Mihnovich finished sixth and seventh, respectively, in the 10,000-meters with times of 33:50.90 and 34:15.63 while junior Claudia Tepox was 15th in 40:51.62. Freshman Parker Kuchek posted a time of 17.14 in the 110-meter hurdles for 19th place.

Cumberland will compete again this coming weekend at the Lindsey Wilson Invitational in Columbia, Ky.

